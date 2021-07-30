Sections
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
2020 Olympics
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
2020 Olympics
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
Voices
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
Immigration
Kyle Schwarber
Transgender pronouns
Biggest mouth
USS Bonhomme Richard
War powers
Scarlett Johansson
The Vessel
Afghan aides
Novak Djokovic
Tea bag challenge
Advertisement
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
2020 Olympics Photos
Updated: July 30, 2021 at 3:58 PM
Tokyo Olympics: Moments from table tennis
(9 images)
Highlights from table tennis at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
China's Fan Zhendong (L) serves to China's Ma Long during the men's table tennis singles final match on July 30. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
From left to right, China's silver medalist Fan Zhendong, China's gold medalist Ma Long and Germany's bronze medalist Dimitrij Ovtcharov pose with their medals after the men's table tennis singles finals. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Fan Zhendong returns a shot to Ma Long. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Ma Long returns a shot to Fan Zhendong. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Back to Article
/