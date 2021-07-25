Sections
2020 Olympics Photos
Updated: July 25, 2021 at 4:52 PM
Tokyo Olympics: Moments from skateboarding
Highlights from the skateboarding events during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo.
Gold medalist Japan's Yuto Horigome and bronze medalist Jagger Eaton of the United States fist bump on the winner's podium during the men's street skateboarding medal ceremony at Ariake Sports Park in Tokyo on July 25. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Horigome looks toward the flags during the national anthem on the winner's podium. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Eaton celebrates his bronze medal. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Horigome celebrates his gold medal. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
