2020 Olympics Photos
Updated: July 28, 2021 at 8:09 AM
Tokyo Olympics: Moments from men's volleyball
(7 images)
Highlights from men's volleyball at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
The United States' Torey Defalco spikes the ball against Team Tunisia in the Pool B preliminary round of men's volleyball during the Summer Olympics at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on July 28. Team USA beat Tunisia 3-1. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
The United States' Erik Shoji reacts in the preliminary round. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Team USA's Taylor Sander spikes the ball against Team Tunisia. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Team USA's head coach John Speraw speaks to his players. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
