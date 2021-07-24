Sections
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
2020 Olympics
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
2020 Olympics
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
Voices
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Advertisement
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
2020 Olympics Photos
Updated: July 24, 2021 at 3:48 PM
Tokyo Olympics: Moments from men's swimming
(10 images)
Highlights from the men's preliminary swimming event with U.S. first Lady Jill Biden in the audience at the Tokyo Aquatics Center during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo on July 24, 2021.
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Swimmers practice before the start of the first day of swimming events at the Tokyo Aquatics Center during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 24. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Daiya Seto of Japan competes in the men's 400mm individual medley heat four. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Chase Kalisz of the United States competes in the men's 400mm individual medley heat three. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Team USA swimmers cheer on as teammates compete in the men's 400mm individual medley heats. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Back to Article
/