2020 Olympics Photos
Updated: July 24, 2021 at 2:40 PM
Tokyo Olympics: Moments from men's gymnastics
(10 images)
Highlights from men's gymnastics at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 24, 2021.
Shane Wiskus of the United States performs his routine on the horizontal bar during the men's gymnastics preliminary competition at Ariake Gymnastics Centre during the Tokyo Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 24. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Samuel Mikulak of the United States is congratulated by teammates after his routine on the still rings. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Alec Yoder of the United States wears his face mask to comply with COVID-19 restrictions. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Judges watch as Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines dismounts from the still rings. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
