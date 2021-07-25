Sections
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
2020 Olympics
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
2020 Olympics
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
Voices
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Advertisement
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
2020 Olympics Photos
Updated: July 25, 2021 at 4:54 PM
Tokyo Olympics: Moments from men's basketball
(9 images)
Highlights from men's basketball at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo.
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Jayson Tatum of Team USA drives to the basket as he is defended by Timothe Luwawu Kongbo of France during a men's basketball game the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games on July 25. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Edrice Femi Adebayo of Team USA shoots between France's Rudy Gobert (L) and Timothe Luwawu Kongbo. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The United States' Jayson Tatum dribbles the ball as teammate Draymond Jamal Green blocks France's Evan Fournier. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Tatum (blue) is surrounded by France's Evan Fournier (L) and Thomas Heurtel. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Back to Article
/