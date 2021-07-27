Sections
2020 Olympics Photos
Updated: July 27, 2021 at 10:06 AM
Tokyo Olympics: Moments from beach volleyball
(7 images)
Highlights from the men's and women's beach volleyball competitions at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Australia's Damien Schumann spikes past Russian Olympic Committee's Konstantin Semenov in a men's beach volleyball preliminary Pool A match on July 26. The ROC won the match. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI
Australia's Christopher McHugh dives for the ball. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI
Schumann (L) spikes against Russia's Konstantin Semenov (2) and Ilya Leshuko. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI
China's Xinxin Wang (L) defends United States' spike during the women's beach volleyball Pool A match on July 24. Team USA won the match. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
/