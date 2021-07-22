Sections
2020 Olympics Photos
Updated: July 22, 2021 at 3:08 PM
Olympic torch makes relay to Tokyo
The Olympic torch arrived in Tokyo on July 9, 2021, ahead of the Summer Games, which official begin with the Opening Ceremony on Friday. The torch began its 121-day journey across Japan in Fukushima on March 25.
A torchbearer passes the flame during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay at Shiba Park in Tokyo on July 22. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
A torchbearer passes the flame one day before the 2020 Olympics opening ceremony in Tokyo. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Spectators are gathered for ceremony of the Tokyo torch relay outside Komazawa Olympic Park General Sports Ground in Tokyo, on July 9. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
A torchbearer passes the flame at the Machida Shibahiro Garden in Tokyo. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
