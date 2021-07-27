Sections
2020 Olympics Photos
Updated: July 27, 2021 at 9:23 AM
Olympic ink: Athletes sporting tattoos
(8 images)
From Olympic rings to full sleeves, the Summer Games give many athletes a prime platform to show off their ink. Here's a look at some tattoos showing up in the competition.
Chase Kalisz of Team USA has the Olympic rings tattooed on his forearm. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Jordan Chiles of Team USA has a tattoo that peeps out from beneath her uniform as she competes on the vault at the women's gymnastics team all-around finals. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Russian gymnast Artur Dalaloyan has a bicep tattoo that pops as he performs in the still rings. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
American basketball player Jayson Tatum (L) drives to the basket as he is defended by France's Timothe Luwawu Kongbo -- both sporting tattoos. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
