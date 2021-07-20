Notable Olympians returning to Summer Games(19 images)
The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics is set to begin July 23 and run through August 8, 2021, after a year's delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, without international spectators. Here is a look at notable athletes from the United States who are qualified or pending qualification to return to the Games.
The Brooklyn Nets' James Harden (L) and teammate Kevin Durant high-five during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Brooklyn, N.Y., on January 18, 2021. Both are returning to the Games this summer. Photo by Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE
Becky Sauerbrunn (L to R), Julie Ertz, Alex Morgan, Samantha Mewis and Kelley O'Hara pause during the FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal match near Paris on June 28, 2019. All five players will be returning to the Games. Photo by David Silpa/UPI