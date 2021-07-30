Breath-taking images from Tokyo Olympics(26 images)
The 2020 Summer Olympic Games have been a long time coming, postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that shook the world. Many athletes are missing the Games altogether and the ones who are competing are doing so in near empty arenas under tight safety protocols. But the Olympic spirit shines through. Here are some of the most awe-inspiring images of the Games so far.
Cuba's Marina de la Cari Rodriguez Mit Jan begins her successful lift of 123-kilogram in the clean and jerk during the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting competition on July 27. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI