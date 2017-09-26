New York Giants owner John Mara 'very angry' about Odell Beckham Jr. dog pose

Odell Beckham was penalized for excessive celebration Sunday and the New York Giants plan to address the situation with the All-Pro wide receiver.

Giants owner John Mara said Tuesday he was displeased when Beckham mimicked a dog urinating to celebrate a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFL loosened restrictive celebration rules in the offseason but any "bodily function" gestures result in a 15-yard penalty.

"I do not want to get into a discussion about this, but I will say that I am very unhappy with Odell's behavior on Sunday and we intend to deal with it internally," Mara told the New York Post in an email.

Beckham said via Twitter his gesture was a statement directed at President Donald Trump. But after the game he gave no such indication.

"I was in the end zone. I scored a touchdown," Beckham said. "I'm a dog so I acted like a dog. I don't know if the rulebook said you can't hike your leg. (The referee) said I peed on somebody, so I was trying to find the imaginary ghost that I peed on. But I didn't see him."

Coach Ben McAdoo said the position of the team was to avoid costly penalties.

"We should be talking about the way he played, he made some great plays in the ballgame, some tremendous plays, some game-changing plays,'' McAdoo said Monday. "I'd rather be talking about that than a celebration penalty. I mean, it's real simple. I don't want to kick off from the 20-yard line, it doesn't help our team. It makes it tough on the players who are covering kicks.''