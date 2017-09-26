Kansas City Chiefs place K Cairo Santos on IR, sign Harrison Butker

The Kansas City Chiefs placed Cairo Santos on injured reserve Tuesday and signed fellow kicker Harrison Butker off the Carolina Panthers' practice squad.

Santos, who was plagued by a groin injury during preseason, was a perfect 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts this season and made all 12 of his extra-point tries for the Chiefs (3-0).

The 25-year-old Brazilian misfired on a 51-yard attempt during Sunday's 24-10 victory over the Chargers, but Los Angeles was whistled for a roughing the kicker penalty. Kansas City's offense stayed on the field and Santos made a 34-yard field goal later in the same drive.

Butker, who was a seventh-round selection out of Georgia Tech, was bidding with Graham Gano for the Panthers' kicking job. Butker made both of his field-goal attempts in the preseason, each from beyond 40 yards. He was also 4-for-4 on extra points.