Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck (shoulder) might practice Wednesday, edging to return

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts quarterback Andrew Luck could return to the practice field this week for the first time since undergoing right shoulder surgery, Indianapolis coach Chuck Pagano said Monday.

Although Luck has been ruled out for the Colts' Week 4 matchup at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, he could be back at practice as early as Wednesday.

"He's getting stronger and he's doing well. He might be able to practice on Wednesday. There is a chance," Pagano said Monday. "If it happens, it happens. (We're) not guaranteeing anything, so don't write that. He's doing well."

The first overall pick in the 2012 draft, Luck was placed on the physically unable to perform list in July and missed all of training camp due to the injury to his throwing shoulder.

Although he was removed from the PUP list on Sept. 2, Luck has not appeared close to being game-ready. Pagano said he would consult with the team's medical personnel before making a decision.

"There's going to be a period of time when he just needs to practice and play football," Pagano said, adding that Luck could see work with the scout team once he is cleared to resume practice.

Scott Tolzien started Indianapolis' season-opening 46-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He completed 9 of 18 passes for 128 yards and two interceptions before being benched in favor of Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett, acquired from the New England Patriots just prior to the season, started the past two games. He guided Indianapolis (1-2) to its first win on Sunday, rushing for two touchdowns and throwing for another in a 31-28 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Luck led the Colts to three consecutive 11-5 records in his first three seasons, throwing for a career-high 40 touchdowns in 2014, but injuries limited him to seven games in 2015.

He missed one game in 2016 with a concussion but was listed on the injury report every week as the Colts went 8-8.