Former NFL RB Trent Richardson heading to Canadian Football League

Running back Trent Richardson never lived up to expectations in the NFL, so now he is going to give the Canadian Football League a shot.

Richardson signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the team announced Tuesday.

Richardson finished third in the 2011 Heisman Trophy voting while at Alabama, and he was the third overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. The Browns even moved up in the draft to get him, trading three late-round picks to the Minnesota Vikings to move up one spot in the first round to take Richardson.

Richardson played just three seasons in the NFL for Cleveland and Indianapolis Colts and was not as productive as expected in any of them.

Richardson ran for 2,032 yards on 614 career carries, averaging just 3.3 yards per rush while playing in 46 NFL games, with 37 starts.

Early in the 2013 season, the Colts traded a first-round pick to Cleveland to acquire Richardson. The Browns eventually used that pick to take Johnny Manziel.

Richardson averaged just 2.9 yards per attempt in 14 games for Indianapolis in 2013 and 3.3 yards per rush in 15 games in 2014.

After being waived by the Colts following the 2014 season, Richardson participated in camps with the Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens in 2015 and 2016, but he has not played in an NFL game since 2014.

In February, Richardson was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Alabama, but the charge was dismissed in June.