Fantasy Football: Week 4 Wide Receiver Rankings

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. tops our Week 4 fantasy football wide receiver rankings.

Beckham looked great in the Giants' Week 3 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, scoring two times with back-to-back sensational touchdown grabs. His ankle looked just fine as he slammed his feet to the ground for a toe tap while getting drilled by a defender during the first score. His second score was a special one-handed snare near the back of the end zone. He is a top-5 option for the rest of the season.

New Orleans Saint star Michael Thomas, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, Cincinnati Bengals star A.J. Green and Atlanta Falcons playmaker Roddy White round out my top 5 options at the position for Week 4. There are also some lower-tier options in vulnerable matchups.

Here are my Top 50 options at the position this week.

TOP 50 WEEK 4 RANKINGS BELOW

TOP SHELF

New York Giants stud Odell Beckham Jr. missed Week 1 altogether. He was a shell of himself in Week 2. But last week he showed his fans that he is primed to return to glory. Beckham pulled in a season-high nine catches against the Philadelphia Eagles for 79 yards and two scores. This week he is gifted with a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are currently the most generous team in the NFL when it comes to giving up fantasy points to opposing wide receivers on a per game basis and are tied for allowing the second-most touchdowns (4) and sixth most receiving yards (4), despite only playing two games. Look for a huge target day for Beckham in this very friendly matchup.

WATCH: @OBJ_3 put the Giants on the board with a TD catch from Eli Manning pic.twitter.com/I7dypEbA26 — New York Giants (@Giants) September 24, 2017

Philadelphia Eagles star Alshon Jeffery makes it inside my top 10 this week with a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. I'm expecting a lot of production from sophomore spiral slinger Carson Wentz here. The Chargers rank eighth in allowing fantasy points to wide receivers and are tied for allowing the most touchdowns to the position (5). Jeffery is tied for sixth in the NFL in targets (28) heading into Week 4 and a good bet to score his second touchdown in four games in this matchup.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker gets a lot of love in my rankings this week, landing inside my top 12 because of his talent and matchup. With a garbage-time score last weekend, Parker now has 161 yards and a score on 12 receptions this season. Though Parker still trails teammate Jarvis Landry by seven targets through two games, I'm expecting another breakout game from the young pass catcher against the New Orleans Saints in London. The Saints are allowing the fifth-most yards and sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Start Parker as a high-end WR2 here.

DeVante Parker needs the ball more. pic.twitter.com/DeVLwXOdiz — Eric Elizondo (@EricElizondo8) September 18, 2017

Jacksonville Jaguars wide out Allen Hurns lands at No. 22 for me this week with a matchup against the New York Jets, making him a WR2 candidate in deeper leagues. The Jets are tied with the Chargers and Tennessee Titans for allowing a league-high five scores to opposing wide receivers through three games. The Jets are also tied with the Titans for allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to the position. Hurns only had 20 receiving yards last week but has scored in two consecutive games. He has also secured 12 of his team-high 14 targets this season. I'm also expecting a good game here from Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles.

LONGSHOTS

Detroit Lions target Golden Tate is a low-end WR2 for me in Week 4 with a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on the road. Minnesota has allowed the most yards (644) and second-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers this year. Tate scored his first touchdown of the season last week against the Atlanta Falcons and remains an important part of the Lions' offense. He is also tied with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant for getting the seventh-most targets in the NFL this season.

Veteran wide receiver Pierre Garson is tied for No. 9 in the NFL with 25 targets this season. He had a breakout game in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams, catching seven passes for 142 yards. His 249 receiving yards rank No. 9 in the NFL. Garcon is ranked No. 32 for me this week with a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers through three weeks. Garcon should again be leaned on in the 49ers offense. If he breaks loose for a score he could reach WR2 status, but for now he is a mid-range WR3.