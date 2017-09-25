San Francisco 49ers put DE Tank Carradine on injured reserve

The San Francisco 49ers placed defensive end Tank Carradine on injured reserve, the team announced Monday.

San Francisco signed linebacker Mark Nzeocha from the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad to replace the roster spot of Carradine, who sustained a high ankle sprain in Thursday's 41-39 setback to the Los Angeles Rams.

Carradine, 27, recorded seven tackles and a sack while starting two of the three games this season for the 49ers (0-3).

The 27-year-old Nzeocha, who was a seventh-round selection in the 2015 draft, collected four tackles in eight games for Dallas over the last two seasons.