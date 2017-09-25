Ricky Seals-Jones: Arizona Cardinals promote TE, Eric Dickerson's cousin to active roster

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones is now a member of the Arizona Cardinals' 53-man active roster.

Arizona announced the move on Monday. The Cardinals released linebacker Philip Wheeler in a corresponding transaction.

Seals-Jones, 22, joined the Cardinals in May as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Texas A&M. He participated in the preseason with the team before being cut on Sept. 2. Seals-Jones signed with the Cardinals' practice squad on Sept. 3. The 6-foot-5, 243-pound tight end had 123 catches for 1,442 yards and 10 scores in 34 games at wide receiver for the Aggies. Seals-Jones is the cousin of legendary running back Eric Dickerson.

Seals-Jones will wear No. 86 in Arizona.

Wheeler, 32, entered the league as a third-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2008 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Colts before spending the 2012 season with the Oakland Raiders. He spent two seasons with the Miami Dolphins before spending his last two campaigns with the Atlanta Falcons. Wheeler had 27 combined tackles in 16 games last year, starting four times for the Falcons.

The Cardinals re-signed Wheeler on Monday, three days after releasing him, He was also released on Sept. 8 and signed on Sept. 11. The nine-year veteran has 513 tackles, 25 tackles for a loss, 15 passes defensed, 6.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries during his career.

Arizona currently has Jermaine Gresham, Troy Niklas, Ifeanyi Momah and Seals-Jones on its depth chart at tight end. Gresham is questionable for the Cardinals' Monday Night Football battle against the Dallas Cowboys due to a rib injury.