Chicago Bears safety Quintin Demps out indefinitely with broken arm

Chicago Bears safety Quintin Demps suffered a fractured left forearm in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and is out indefinitely.

Coach John Fox confirmed the news Monday and said he is unsure if Demps will head to injured reserve.

"We'll see how long he has to remain out before he can come out," Fox said.

Demps, 32, was injured while tackling Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell in the fourth quarter of the Bears' 23-17 overtime win. He immediately came off the field clutching his arm and did not return.

The Bears signed Demps to a three-year, $13.5 million deal as a free agent this offseason after he played the previous two years for the Houston Texans. He recorded 12 tackles in the first three games.

Demps becomes the fourth Bears' starter to suffer a significant injury this season, joining receivers Cameron Meredith (left knee) and Kevin White (shoulder) and inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman (left pectoralis).

Adrian Amos replaced Demps against Pittsburgh and will likely move into the starting lineup.

"The good news is we've got guys that have been with us, whether it's Adrian, DeAndre Houston-Carson or Deon Bush. There are guys that are familiar with what we're doing. We feel good about guys stepping in," Fox said.

"Obviously we don't want to see anybody get hurt or injured, but those other guys are worthy."