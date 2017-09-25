Cam Newton shows rust, Carolina Panthers offense goes bust

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers offense had been rather ordinary, but that was camouflaged for two games by an impressive defense.

Without the defense to bail out the Panthers, the offense certainly wasn't up to snuff in Sunday's 34-13 loss to New Orleans.

Quarterback Cam Newton has not gone through the normal full practice regimen as he comes off shoulder surgery from the spring. That lack of timing and precision seems more evident after a third game in a row without reaching the 230-yard mark in passing.

By the end of the setback in New Orleans, it wasn't even worth putting Newton back in the game, so Derek Anderson was at the quarterback controls for the last two series.

That was in part to preserve Newton.

"We didn't need to have him go out there and throw 10, 12 more balls," head coach Ron Rivera said. "Figured we get the shoulder a little bit of rest and start getting ready for New England."

Newton threw 26 passes (completing 17) in the game, although three of the throws were intercepted.

"I put the defense in some screwed-up situations and, in order for us to win, that can't happen," Newton said. "Trying to find a spark. As you saw, that wasn't the way it went."

So now the offense will be under more scrutiny as the Panthers try to ignite that unit. The Panthers went more than seven quarters without a touchdown, and they realize they can't rely on field goals, even though that worked in a Week 2 victory against Buffalo in a 9-3 outcome.

Another factor was that Sunday was the Panthers' first full game without tight end Greg Olsen, who had surgery Sept. 18 for a broken foot. Ed Dickson started at tight end but contributed only one catch for 8 yards.

Newton said he takes responsibility for finding the answers and identifying other options during Olsen's absence, which will last at least a couple of months.

"It's up to me as the signal-caller to get the ball in the right positions and in the right peoples' hands," Newton said.

Rivera said the Panthers must use Dickson better.

"I think there were probably a few more opportunities we could have had for Ed," he said. "One thing we can't overlook is the tight end position."

Looking around the roster:

--

Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin didn't return after suffering a left knee injury on the final play of the first quarter against New Orleans. Rivera said Monday there was no structural damage to the knee, leaving uncertain if the receiver will miss upcoming games.

--

Kicker Graham Gano is 8-for-8 on field-goal attempts this season, including a season-high 48-yarder in the second quarter against New Orleans.

--

Center Ryan Kalil was on the inactive list as he didn't recover enough from a week-long neck injury that apparently stemmed from practice prior to the Week 2 game. He has missed two games in a row.

--

Linebacker Thomas Davis (ribs) was out of the game briefly against New Orleans but later returned.

REPORT CARD VS. SAINTS

--

PASSING OFFENSE: D -- The Panthers passed for 184 yards despite trailing for most of the game. They were without a touchdown through the air, while QB Cam Newton threw three interceptions. RB Christian McCaffrey accounted for 101 of the receiving yards.

-- RUSHING OFFENSE: D-plus -- They put up some decent numbers (6.6 yards per attempt), but those are deceptive. There were only 23 yards on the ground in the second half against New Orleans. RB Christian McCaffrey had just four rushing attempts, though he was active in the passing attack.

-- PASS DEFENSE: C-plus -- Giving up 220 yards to QB Drew Brees of the Saints isn't a bad job, but he completed 22 of 29 throws. The Panthers gave up three passing touchdowns, yet they posted only one sack of Brees. CB Daryl Worley was busy making tackles too often because Saints receivers were making catches.

-- RUSH DEFENSE: C-minus -- The Panthers gave up only one run of more than 15 yards to New Orleans, which chipped away and gained valuable yards on the ground. The Saints averaged 5.5 yards per attempt, with the Panthers too often looking more interested in rushing the quarterback than taking care of stopping the rushing attack at the line of scrimmage.

-- SPECIAL TEAMS: B-minus -- K Graham Gano tacked on two more field goals to improve to 8-for-8 this season. All his kickoffs have been touchbacks. But the Panthers didn't gain much from other special teams units, and then the decision to punt from the New Orleans 35-yard line on fourth-and-5 added to fans' aggravation when P Michael Palardy booted the ball into the end zone.

-- COACHING: C -- The Panthers didn't appear energized and that should be a concern. Trailing 24-6 midway through the third quarter and deciding to punt from the New Orleans 35 didn't pan out immediately, but the Panthers did score next to cut their hole to 24-13 late in the third quarter. The Panthers were called for only one penalty.