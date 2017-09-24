Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans stay in locker rooms during national anthem

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Neither the Seattle Seahawks or Tennessee Titans were on the field for the national anthem before Sunday's game at Nissan Stadium.

While Meghan Linsey sang the anthem, both teams remained in the locker room.

"We will not stand for the injustice that has plagued people of this color in this country," Seattle players said in a statement that was released on social media prior to kickoff. "Out of love for our country and in honor of the sacrifices made on our behalf, we unite to oppose those that would deny our most basic freedoms."

Several Seahawks responded angrily after President Donald Trump said in a rally Friday in Huntsville, Ala. that NFL owners should fire players who opted to kneel or sit when the anthem was played prior to games.

In a statement released by the team prior to kickoff, the Titans said that "absence of our team for the national anthem shouldn't be misconstrued as unpatriotic."

Shortly after the anthem, Tennessee and Seattle players walked out to the field, arms locked.

Players from the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars, along with Jacksonville owner Shad Khan, locked arms during the anthem prior to Sunday's game in London.

The Pittsburgh Steelers opted to stay in the locker room while the anthem was played before their game in Chicago. However, offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva, a graduate of the United States Military Academy who played at Army and served three tours in Afghanistan, stood in the tunnel leading to their locker room with his hand over his heart while the anthem played.