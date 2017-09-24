Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants players lock arms during anthem

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants players locked arms, respectively, on their sidelines during the national anthem before Sunday's game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and wide receiver Torrey Smith raised their fists in the air.

Three members of the Giants -- safety Landon Collins, defensive tackle Damon Harrison and defensive end Olivier Vernon -- kneeled during the anthem.

The strong reaction came after President Donald Trump said over the weekend that players should be fired for protesting the national anthem.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, who stood locking arms with linebacker Brandon Graham, issued a statement Saturday night in response to Trump's comments.

"The best of us lend our compassion and determination to the aid of others," Lurie said. "Every day, I see the genuine dedication and hard work of our players. And I support them as they take their courage, character and commitment into our communities to make them better or to call attention to injustice. Having spoken with our players, I can attest to the great respect they have for our national anthem and all it represents. We at the Philadelphia Eagles firmly believe that in this difficult time of division and conflict, it is more important than ever for football to be a great unifier."

Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch issued a combined statement.

"Comments like we heard last night from the president are inappropriate, offensive and divisive," Mara and Tisch said in a statement Saturday. "We are proud of our players, the vast majority of whom use their NFL platform to make a positive difference in our society."