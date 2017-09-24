Fantasy football: New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola active vs. Houston Texans

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Tight end Rob Gronkowski, who suffered a groin injury last week in New Orleans, and wide receiver Danny Amendola, who missed a game with a concussion, were both active for the New England Patriots as they faced the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee) and starting offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle, concussion)were ruled out.

Gronkowski was listed as questionable after being bothered by a groin injury. Amendola was out last week with a concussion and knee injury.

The Texans scratched running back/special teamer Alfred Blue (ankle) for the third straight game, while Will Fuller (collarbone) was also out for a third straight -- both having returned to practice this week.