Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills demonstrate during national anthem

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Several players from both the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos demonstrated during the national anthem prior to Sunday's game at New Era Field.

Fans booed loudly while the Bills walked onto the field together for the anthem and locked arms.

Buffalo star running back LeSean McCoy, who criticized President Trump in a tweet on Saturday, sat on the turf and stretched during the anthem performance. Lorenzo Alexander, Marcell Dareus, Mike Tolbert, Shareece Wright, Jordan Matthews and Ryan Davis kneeled for the first time this season.

Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and tight end Virgil Green raised their fists. Von Miller, Aqib Talib and Demaryius Thomas were among the players who kneeled -- as did more than half of Denver's players and coaches.

Bills coach Sean McDermott also linked arms with players.

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly -- the former Buffalo star -- raised his left fist. After the anthem finished, Kelly sought out Dareus, who is inactive for today's game, and had a brief conversation that ended with a hug.