New England Patriots sign QB Taylor Heinicke to practice squad

By The Sports Xchange   |   Sept. 23, 2017 at 8:08 PM
The New England Patriots signed quarterback Taylor Heinicke to the practice squad Saturday and released wide receiver Demarcus Ayers from the practice squad.

Heinicke, 24, was originally signed by the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie free agent out of Old Dominion in 2015. He has not appeared in an NFL game.

Ayers, 23, was signed to the Patriots' practice squad on Sept. 4. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round in 2016 out of Houston. He played two regular season games with one start as a rookie. He had six catches for 53 yards and one touchdown. In two playoff games, he made three receptions for 27 yards. He was released by the Steelers on Sept. 2.

