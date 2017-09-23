Matt Jones: Indianapolis Colts promote RB to active roster

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Former Washington Redskins running back Matt Jones is now a member of the Indianapolis Colts' 53-man roster.

Indianapolis announced the move on Friday. The Colts waived guard Ian Silberman in a corresponding move.

Jones joined the Colts' practice squad on Sept. 12. He originally joined the Colts when he was claimed off of waivers from Washington on Sept. 3.

The 24 year old was a third round pick by the Redskins in the 2015 NFL Draft. He had 950 yards and six touchdowns on 243 carries for the Redskins in 20 career games. He also has 27 receptions for 377 yards and a score as a receiver during his two-year NFL tenure.

Jones had 460 yards and three touchdowns on 99 carries in seven starts last season. He also had eight catches for 73 yards during his sophomore campaign in Washington.

Silberman joined the Colts off of waivers on Sept. 3 from the Oakland Raiders. He was a sixth round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent last season with the Raiders and New England Patriots. The 6 foot 5, 305 pound offensive lineman has appeared in one game during his NFL career. Silberman played at Boston College.