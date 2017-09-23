Jordan Leslie: Cleveland Browns promote WR to active roster

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Wide receiver Jordan Leslie has been signed to the Cleveland Browns' active roster.

Cleveland announced the move on Friday. The Browns waived wide receiver Reggie Davis in a corresponding move.

Leslie led the Browns with 93 yards and two scores on nine receptions this preseason. He joined the team's practice squad on Tuesday. Leslie also spent time on the Browns' practice squad last season.

The 6 foot 1, 205 pound pass catcher will wear No. 11 in Cleveland. Leslie, 25, had 779 yards and six touchdowns on 55 receptions during his senior season at Brigham Young University. He played his first three seasons at the University of Texas at El Paso.

Davis was an undrafted rookie free agent signing of the Atlanta Falcons. He joined the Browns off of waivers during final roster cuts. He was not active for the Browns' first two games.

Cleveland placed starting wide receiver Corey Coleman on injured reserve on Tuesday, due to a broken hand. Coleman had six catches for 72 yards and a score through the first two weeks of the season.

"You know, it has been a good week," Browns coach Hue Jackson told reporters Thursday. "I think the guys have all rallied to a man. From [WRs] Kenny Britt all the way to Kasen [Williams] and the rest of the guys and Jordan [Leslie] being back here and Rashard [Higgins] and Ricardo [Louis]."

"They understand there is a job we have to get done and so, I think they went out to practice with [senior offensive assistant] coach [Al] Saunders and have done a really good job."

Cleveland elevated Higgins to the active roster on Sept. 16. Wide receiver Sammie Coates is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts as he deals with a hamstring injury.