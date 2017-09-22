Rob Gronkowski: New England Patriots' TE vows to play Sunday

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans but insists he will play.

Gronkowski has been bothered by a groin injury and declared it was "nothing serious."

"Am I good to go? Yeah, I'm good to go," Gronkowski told reporters after Friday's practice. "I'm ready."

Receiver Danny Amendola is also listed as questionable. He missed last Sunday's game against New Orleans due to a concussion.

"I feel really good. I had a strong week," Amendola said. "It was rough sitting out last week. I was excited to get back out there this week, get back to work."

Running back Rex Burkhead (ribs) was ruled out of the contest.

Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle, concussion), receivers Phillip Dorsett (knee) and Chris Hogan (knee), cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore (groin) and Eric Rowe (groin), middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower, outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (thumb), safety Nate Ebner (shoulder) and special teams ace Matthew Slater (hamstring) are also questionable.

Defensive tackle Vincent Valentine (knee) was place on injured reserve and defensive lineman Geneo Grissom was signed to the 53-man roster off the practice squad. Grissom was a third-round pick by New England out of Oklahoma in 2015 and appeared in 20 games for the team, including Super Bowl LI.

The Patriots filled Grissom's spot on the practice squad by signing wide receiver Riley McCarron. The 24-year-old was released from the Houston Texans practice squad on Sep. 18.