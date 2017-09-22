Home / Sports News / NFL

Dallas Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott hearing slated for Oct. 2

By The Sports Xchange   |   Sept. 22, 2017 at 10:22 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hold a hearing on Oct. 2 to hear arguments on the NFL emergency motion in the Ezekiel Elliott case.

Elliott received a preliminary injunction on Sept. 18 that allowed him to continue to play for the Dallas Cowboys despite the NFL handing him a six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The NFL is seeking to have Elliott serve his suspension immediately.

The hearing will take place in New Orleans.

The date of the hearing assures that the running back can play against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday and against the Los Angeles Rams the following Sunday.

The suspension is tied to Elliott's alleged actions in a domestic violence incident with former girlfriend Tiffany Thompson. The six-game disciplinary action came after a year-long investigation into Thompson's accusations.

Elliott recorded just 112 yards on 33 carries in two games this season after leading the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards last season as a rookie.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
NFL players sent memo to commissioner's office requesting support for activism NFL players sent memo to commissioner's office requesting support for activism
Eric Ebron: Detroit Lions TE has beef with New York Giants star Landon Collins Eric Ebron: Detroit Lions TE has beef with New York Giants star Landon Collins
Serena Williams says baby already has same 'powerful sensational arms and body' Serena Williams says baby already has same 'powerful sensational arms and body'
Ricky Jean Francois: Green Bay Packers sign defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois: Green Bay Packers sign defensive tackle
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Prediction, preview, pick to win Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Prediction, preview, pick to win