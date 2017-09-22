Dallas Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott hearing slated for Oct. 2

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hold a hearing on Oct. 2 to hear arguments on the NFL emergency motion in the Ezekiel Elliott case.

Elliott received a preliminary injunction on Sept. 18 that allowed him to continue to play for the Dallas Cowboys despite the NFL handing him a six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The NFL is seeking to have Elliott serve his suspension immediately.

The hearing will take place in New Orleans.

The date of the hearing assures that the running back can play against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday and against the Los Angeles Rams the following Sunday.

The suspension is tied to Elliott's alleged actions in a domestic violence incident with former girlfriend Tiffany Thompson. The six-game disciplinary action came after a year-long investigation into Thompson's accusations.

Elliott recorded just 112 yards on 33 carries in two games this season after leading the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards last season as a rookie.