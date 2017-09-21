New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Prediction, preview, pick to win

NEW YORK GIANTS (0-2) AT PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (1-1)

KICKOFF: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field. TV: FOX, Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews (field reporter).

SERIES HISTORY: 165th regular-season meeting. Giants lead series, 83-79-2. The Giants have lost their last three regular-season games at Lincoln Financial Field by a combined score of 78-26, with a shutout loss (27-0) leading off the three-game road losing streak at Philadelphia.

KEYS TO THE GAME: With expectations extremely high going into the season, an 0-2 start leaves room for plenty of blame with the Giants. And this time it is by more than the infamous tabloid headlines. Even coach Ben McAdoo took a snippy shot at quarterback Eli Manning, allegedly for taking an unnecessary delay-of-game penalty. Manning could, but didn't, blame it on old-fashioned fear of what happened after he took the snap behind an incompetent offensive line. Before the loss to Detroit on Monday night, the loss of injured wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was the excuse. But he played in the loss to the Lions -- albeit sparingly -- and the team still did not seem in gear. There is talk about McAdoo handing off the play-calling, but if the O-line can't block, the plays aren't the problem.

On the other side of the ball, the Eagles' offensive line has had its share of struggles as well. Like the Giants, they have allowed eight sacks through two games. The difference is they have been able to run the ball, rushing 41 times for 165 yards, and they have had success getting rid of the ball quickly -- most often to tight end Zach Ertz, their leading receiver.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is second all-time in pass attempts by a quarterback in his first 18 games (692), just one shy of Andrew Luck of the Colts. Said McAdoo of Wentz: "He's a dangerous player whether in or out of the pocket and he has some big players around him, some big skill players who can make some plays for him -- whether it's (Zach) Ertz or the two new receivers they brought in."

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Giants LT Ereck Flowers vs. Eagles RDE Vinny Curry. The Giants' embattled left tackle still has the full support of coach Ben McAdoo despite the third-year pro's rough night Monday against Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah. Given the lack of depth at the position, which is further compounded by the ankle injury right tackle Bobby Hart is nursing, the Giants really don't have many options other than to stick with Flowers and to give him as much help as possible against Curry, who is looking for his first sack of the 2017 season.

--Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery vs. Giants CB Janoris Jenkins. Jeffery's chemistry with Carson Wentz is still a work in progress, but he caught seven passes for 92 yards and a TD vs. the Chiefs. Jenkins, the Giants' best corner, missed last week's game with hand and ankle injuries.

--Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Eagles CB Rasul Douglas. With Ronald Darby and Jaylen Watkins both out with injuries, Douglas saw his first action last week and played well against the Chiefs. But the rookie has never had to cover a wideout like OBJ. He'll play a lot of off-coverage and try to limit OBJ's yards after catch.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT: Eagles RB Corey Clement. With the Eagles' run game floundering, Clement, an undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin, is expected to get some significant snaps against the Giants. He has proven to the coaching staff that he can pass-protect well enough when he's in the game to keep quarterback Carson Wentz safe.

FAST FACTS: Giants QB Eli Manning. He has thrown for 915 yards (305 per game) and seven TDs in the past three meetings and 45 TDs vs. the Eagles in his career. ... Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. has caught 18 passes for 211 yards and a TD in his last two games at Philadelphia. Since 2014, OBJ is tied for the NFL lead with 35 TD catches and ranks third with 4,158 yards receiving. ... Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul made 6.5 sacks, 3 FFs in past 5 games and has 2 sacks, 3 PD in past 3 at Philly. ... Eagles QB Carson Wentz passed for 333 yards and two TDs and added a career-high 55 rushing yards last week. ... Eagles RB Darren Sproles is the only player in NFL history with 30 TDs receiving (30), 20 rushing (22), a punt-return TD (7) and a kick-return TD (2).

PREDICTION: This is a tricky one to call. The Giants are in an early-season must-win to calm down the natives at home. But they aren't home and the Eagles are difficult to pick against here.

OUR PICK: Eagles, 31-21.

--Frank Cooney