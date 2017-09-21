Fantasy Football: Week 3 quarterback rankings

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- New England Patriots star Tom Brady is our No. 1 fantasy football quarterback for Week 3.

Some of the best quarterbacks haven't produced up to their draft position as of yet, but you should expect a rebound in the near future if you trust their talent.

Brady was one of those guys until his Week 2 rebound. He's in for another stud performance here against the Houston Texans in Foxborough.

If you own Brady, you are likely starting him no matter what, but there are more questions when you scan lower in the list of quarterbacks.

If your primary passer doesn't have a great matchup, check out our add/drop article for Week 3.

Here are my Top 20 options at the position this week.

TOP 20 WEEK 3 RANKINGS BELOW

TOP SHELF

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has a matchup this weekend against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Detroit's secondary hasn't looked bad this season, after allowing the second-most touchdowns and third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in 2016. But Ryan will be the best quarterback this unit faces through the first three weeks. The Atlanta Falcons' leader has been crazy consistent since his MVP season. Ryan has gone nine consecutive games posting a stat line of at least one score, 250 yards and no interceptions. I'm expecting more of the same here as he is my No. 2 quarterback for the week.

Another NFC South quarterback makes my top 4 this weekend and it's not Drew Brees. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton went touchdown-less for the first time since Oct. 26, 2014 in last week's game against the Buffalo Bills. He won't do the same this week against the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans has already given up the most fantasy points and is tied for allowing the most touchdown passes to opposing quarterbacks this season. The Saints allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing passers in 2016. Don't get cute and bench Cam in this spot. He is a QB1.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Los Angeles Chargers star Philip Rivers has thrown for at least 300 yards or multiple touchdowns in 12 consecutive games. He is a near lock to throw for multiple scores every week. Week 3's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs should be no different. This season the Chiefs have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Rivers comes in as my No. 9 option in Week 3.

Jay Cutler's name might scare you when it comes to fantasy football, but the Miami Dolphins quarterback looks reinvented under his former coach, Adam Gase. Cutler played mistake-free football in Week 2 against the Chargers, throwing for 230 yards and a touchdown. He also completed 72.7 percent of his throws, his most accurate day since the 2015 season. This week the Dolphins travel to play the New York Jets, a team with one of the worst secondaries over the last two seasons. Last year, the Jets were tied for allowing the fourth-most touchdown passes to opposing quarterbacks. This season, the Jets are tied for allowing the second-most scores and have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing passers. Depending on your situation at quarterback, Cutler could be a starter for you this week if you are in a league with at least 14 teams.

LONGSHOTS

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith is my No. 15 passer for Week 3. The Chiefs face the Chargers, a defense that is tied for allowing the fourth-most touchdown passes and has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Smith is only a starter in deep leagues.

If you are absolutely desperate at the position, take a look at Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton. I know, he hasn't thrown a touchdown pass through two weeks, but that has to end at some point, right? At some point this season, the Bengals' plethora of offensive skill position players have to get in the end zone. I think it happens this week at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers allowed the third-most touchdown passes to opposing quarterbacks last year. I expect the Bengals to try to establish a running game early on here, but to eventually fall behind. When that happens, the Bengals will have no choice but to try and force the ball to A.J. Green, the pass catching running backs and Tyler Eifert. Dalton is just inside my top-20 for the week and is an absolute dart throw.