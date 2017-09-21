Fantasy Football: Week 3 Tight End Rankings

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles star Zach Ertz leads our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 3.

After the 'elite class' of tight ends, it's hard to find separation at the position. But you should look at how those players are used in their respective offenses to determine if you should put them in your fantasy football lineup. Some younger players are emerging at the position and deserve your consideration on a weekly basis, while trusted veterans remain a safe feature in their offenses.

Here are my Top 20 options at the position this week.

TOP 20 WEEK 3 RANKINGS BELOW

TOP SHELF

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz has a tasty matchup this weekend against the New York Giants. I expect Ertz to turn in a huge day against this defense, which has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends so far this season. Last year the Giants also struggled against the position, allowing the fourth-most receiving yards to opposing tight ends. Ertz is a focal point of the Eagles' offense and that has showed early on this season. He has at least five receptions and 90 plus receiving yards in both of his starts this season. Ertz also has the second-most receiving targets among tight ends (18).

The man with the most receiving targets for tight ends so far this season is Dallas Cowboys veteran Jason Witten. Witten is my No. 6 tight end for the week with a matchup on Monday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals. Witten's 22 receiving targets are tied with Antonio Brown for the third most in football. He also scored a touchdown in each of his first two games to open the 2017 campaign. Witten is a good bet for the end zone again in Week 3 as he has scored in four of his last five games, including the playoffs, dating back to last season.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle gets a good matchup this weekend against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns have allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends through two weeks, surrendering 162 yards and two touchdowns on 19 receptions to the position. Expect a lot of looks for Doyle, who has 10 catches for 120 yards on 11 targets so far this season. He is my No. 9 tight end for Week 3.

New York Giants rookie Evan Engram is showing off his skills early on in the season. He has secured eight of his 12 targets for catches and has 93 yards and a score this season. Look for Eli Manning to target the youngster again in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles, a defense that has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends through two weeks. The Eagles are one of three teams to have allowed at least 20 targets to the position this season. Last year the Eagles were one of the best defenses in the NFL at covering the tight end, but I think the Giants will lean a bit on this rookie with Odell Beckham Jr. returning from injury and not much help at WR2. Engram is a TE1 this week in leagues with 12 teams or more.

LONGSHOTS

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James has a matchup this weekend against the Chicago Bears. The Bears have allowed the second-most receiving yards and fourth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. James has averaged five receptions and a touchdown so far this season and I like his chances to get open against this defense. He is a starter in very deep leagues but a TE2 in most formats.

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook ranks eighth in targets amongst tight ends through two weeks with his new team. He is a borderline TE2 for me this week with a matchup against the Washington Redskins. The Redskins have allowed the most receiving yards to tight ends so far this season, as the only unit to surrender at least 200 yards to the position. With much of the defensive attention going to Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper, expect Cook to see plenty of targets to at least put him in the conversation as an option at tight end in Week 3.