Johnthan Banks: Houston Texans sign free agent cornerback

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Free agent cornerback Johnthan Banks has signed with the Houston Texans.

Houston announced the transaction Wednesday. The Texans waived tight end Evan Baylis in a corresponding move.

Banks, 27, entered the NFL as a second-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2013 NFL Draft. The Mississippi State product had 54 total tackles, six passes defended and three interceptions in 16 starts during his rookie campaign.

He was traded in November to the Detroit Lions in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Banks also played for the Chicago Bears for two games last season after being released by the Lions, making four total tackles and defending one pass.

Houston worked out Banks, B.W. Webb, Stanley Jean-Baptiste, Corey White and Josh Thornton on Tuesday before deciding to ink the four-year veteran.

Banks was the 2012 Jim Thorpe Award winner, making 63 tackles and pulling down four interceptions at Mississippi State his senior year.

The Texans are dealing with numerous injuries in its secondary, with Johnathan Joseph reeling from a shoulder injury and Kevin Johnson dealing with a sprained MCL. Houston also lost their best corner, A.J. Bouye, to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency this offseason. Houston currently has Marcus Burley, Treston Decoud, Kareem Jackson and Banks at the position, in addition to the banged-up Joseph and Johnson.