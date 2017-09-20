Fantasy Football: Week 3 Wide Receiver Rankings

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons superstar Julio Jones is our top fantasy football wide receiver for Week 3.

But if you don't have Julio penciled in as your WR1 every week, there are plenty of great options available with fantastic matchups.

Here are my Top 50 options at the position this week.

TOP 50 WEEK 3 RANKINGS BELOW

TOP SHELF

Julio Jones is facing an improved Detroit Lions secondary in Week 3, but I'm expecting plenty of fireworks Sunday at Ford Field. The Lions were tied for allowing the fourth most touchdowns to wide receivers in 2016. Jones has just nine receptions this season, but he has been his explosive self, turning those catches into 174 yards. His first score should come in Week 3 for the Atlanta Falcons.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green hasn't scored yet this season, but either has his team. He has a lot going for him heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The Bengals' best player has 18 targets through two games, the second-most in the NFL, but I expect him to see even more looks here. Cincinnati is using a new offensive coordinator this Sunday who should look to feature Green in a variety of ways. The Packers gave up the most touchdowns and fantasy points and second most yards to opposing wide receivers in 2016. The Bengals will likely try to control the game on the ground early on, but I don't expect this defense to be able to slow Aaron Rodgers. When Cincinnati starts playing catch up, Green will be peppered with targets.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is the most targeted player in the NFL, with 29 looks in two games. Look for Deshaun Watson to keep looking his way this weekend against the New England Patriots. Hopkins comes in as a mid-range WR2 for me just because of the matchup.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs is my No. 10 wide receiver for the week with a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2016, the Buccaneers allowed the sixth-most touchdowns to opposing wide receivers. Even if Sam Bradford sits out for Week 3, I still see Diggs getting plenty of targets in this matchup. If Bradford does play it increases Diggs' likelihood of a touchdown.

LONGSHOTS

Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin is my No. 18 wide receiver for the week and can be used as a WR2 against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers through two weeks, allowing 461 yards and three scores. Benjamin saw eight targets from Cam Newton in Week 2. Have confidence in putting him in your lineup.

Los Angeles Rams target Sammy Watkins is a high-end WR3 in deeper leagues this week with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers allowed the fifth most fantasy points and second most touchdowns last year. Although Watkins saw just two targets in Week 2 against the Washington Redskins, I think he scores in this matchup.