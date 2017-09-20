Buffalo Bills re-sign S Robert Blanton, DT DeAndre Coleman

The Buffalo Bills signed two former players, defensive tackle DeAndre Coleman and safety Robert Blanton, to add depth to their roster on Wednesday.

There were two spots open on the 53-man roster after the Bills released safety Trae Elston and linebacker Jelani Jenkins on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5, 341-pound Coleman earned a spot coming out of training camp but was moved off the roster a couple of weeks ago as the team adjusted its positional needs.

Coleman, 26, adds depth after injuries to Marcell Dareus (ankle) and Jerel Worthy (concussion).

The 6-1, 202-pound Blanton, 28, returns to Buffalo after spending last season with the Bills. He played in 10 games (two starts) in 2016, recording 35 tackles, before spending the preseason with the Dallas Cowboys. He was released by the Cowboys before the start of the season.