San Francisco 49ers S Eric Reid (knee) ruled out vs. Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers strong safety Eric Reid has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced.

Reid sustained an injury to the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the second quarter of Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The 25-year-old returned for Seattle's first possession of the third quarter, but exited the contest for good shortly thereafter.

"He definitely won't play this week," San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday. "I guess the good news is he is not going to need surgery so it will heal on its own, but he's definitely not going to play this week and it's probably going to be a little bit longer than that also."

Reid recorded seven tackles versus the Seahawks and has 12 in two games this season. He has 264 tackles, eight interceptions and one sack in 59 career games since being selected 18th overall by San Francisco in the 2013 draft.