Rookie Chris Carson emerging as Seattle Seahawks' primary running back

RENTON, Wash. -- If Sunday's workload was any indication, the Seattle Seahawks may have found themselves a new starting running back.

After Thomas Rawls started the game and received five carries in the opening quarter, the Seahawks turned to rookie Chris Carson for the rest of the afternoon. Carson came through with 93 yards on 20 carries as Seattle's rushing game showed signs of life after a meek showing in the team's season opener in Green Bay last week.

"I think we got something," head coach Carroll said of Carson. "I think he's a really good football player."

Rawls gained just four yards on his five carries before Carson took over as the lead option. With Eddie Lacy a healthy scratch and C.J. Prosise used more in the passing game, Carson has seemingly laid claim to the job.

"It was a blessing just to have that trust from the coaches and I didn't want to miss that opportunity," Carson said.

Carson contributed heavily to the Seahawks sealing the victory in the closing minutes. Seattle took possession with 4:47 remaining and needed to string a few first downs together to run out the clock. He rushed for 41 yards on five carries on the drive and converted three first downs to enable the offense to kneel out the final two minutes of clock.

"He's the real deal, he's the real deal," wide receiver Doug Baldwin said. "I've been telling y'all that since training camp, he is the real deal. There's an aspect to him mentally that you don't find in football players; it's very hard to find that aspect mentally in a football player, and Chris Carson has it. He's going to be a phenomenal running back in this league for as long as he wants to be."

Carson has shown to be effective in all aspects of the game for Seattle. He has 132 yards on 26 carries with two receptions for 17 yards as well. He has also been capable as a blocker in the passing game. He was effective in the preseason, carrying 24 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns and catching four passes for 64 yards.

"I think we can have very high expectations for Chris' play," Carroll said. "Everything that he has done has been very, very consistent. I think he can continue to go. He didn't have any problem carrying it 20 times, which is a good sign. ... He's done everything we've really asked of him so we're going to keep going with him and mix him in with the fellas and try to get a really good production out of that position."