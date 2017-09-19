Marshal Yanda: Baltimore Ravens put Pro Bowl G on injured reserve

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda has been placed on injured reserve for the Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore announced the move on Tuesday. The Ravens also placed inside linebacker Bam Bradley on injured reserve in a corresponding move. The Ravens signed guard/center Matt Skura from the practice squad to the active roster and signed Chicago Bears practice squad tackle Dieugot Joseph to the active roster.

The Ravens added running back Jeremy Langford, tackle Arie Kouandjio and linebacker Nicholas Grigsby to their practice squad.

Yanda, 33, is out for the season with a fractured ankle. He suffered the injury Sunday in the Ravens' 24-10 Week 2 win against the Cleveland Browns. The six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro has been a consistent fixture on the Ravens' offensive line since being picked in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft out of Iowa. Yanda has 135 career starts for the Ravens. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound guard is signed through 2019.

He also had shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum this offseason. The Ravens are now thin at offensive line following the loss of left guard Alex Lewis to inured reserve and Yanda's recent move. Baltimore also lost right tackle Rick Wagner in free agency to the Detroit Lions.

Ronnie Stanley, James Hurst, Ryan Jensen, Austin Howard, Jermain Eluemunor, Tony Bergstrom, Luke Bowanko, Skura and Joseph are the Ravens' remaining linemen on the active roster.