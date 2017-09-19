Home / Sports News / NFL

Marshal Yanda: Baltimore Ravens put Pro Bowl G on injured reserve

By Alex Butler   |   Sept. 19, 2017 at 1:07 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda has been placed on injured reserve for the Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore announced the move on Tuesday. The Ravens also placed inside linebacker Bam Bradley on injured reserve in a corresponding move. The Ravens signed guard/center Matt Skura from the practice squad to the active roster and signed Chicago Bears practice squad tackle Dieugot Joseph to the active roster.

The Ravens added running back Jeremy Langford, tackle Arie Kouandjio and linebacker Nicholas Grigsby to their practice squad.

Yanda, 33, is out for the season with a fractured ankle. He suffered the injury Sunday in the Ravens' 24-10 Week 2 win against the Cleveland Browns. The six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro has been a consistent fixture on the Ravens' offensive line since being picked in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft out of Iowa. Yanda has 135 career starts for the Ravens. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound guard is signed through 2019.

He also had shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum this offseason. The Ravens are now thin at offensive line following the loss of left guard Alex Lewis to inured reserve and Yanda's recent move. Baltimore also lost right tackle Rick Wagner in free agency to the Detroit Lions.

Ronnie Stanley, James Hurst, Ryan Jensen, Austin Howard, Jermain Eluemunor, Tony Bergstrom, Luke Bowanko, Skura and Joseph are the Ravens' remaining linemen on the active roster.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Fantasy Football: Week 3 add/drops from waiver wire Fantasy Football: Week 3 add/drops from waiver wire
Figure-skating run for Olympics taking shape: Meet contenders for Team USA Figure-skating run for Olympics taking shape: Meet contenders for Team USA
Tony Romo: CBS broadcaster predicts future plays, tells Bill Belichick secrets Tony Romo: CBS broadcaster predicts future plays, tells Bill Belichick secrets
Kobe Bryant: Los Angeles Lakers icon compares daughter Gigi to WNBA star Diana Taurasi Kobe Bryant: Los Angeles Lakers icon compares daughter Gigi to WNBA star Diana Taurasi
Dustin Pedroia: Boston Red Sox 2B hits ball into his own face Dustin Pedroia: Boston Red Sox 2B hits ball into his own face