Little impact from New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr.; big impact from Detroit Lions' Ziggy Ansah

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- So much for Odell Beckham Jr. riding in on his white horse to save the New York Giants' offense.

Beckham, the Giants' best receiver and most explosive playmaker, made his 2017 regular-season debut Monday night despite not being at 100 percent.

His 36 receiving yards were third on the team in New York's 24-10 loss to the Detroit Lions. Beckham, who was used sparingly, also caught four out of five passes intended for him, but it wasn't enough to save the Giants from their second straight loss on the season.

"I felt all right," he said, declining to place a percentage on how far along he was from the high ankle sprain sustained on Aug. 21. "Still just that last little bit to gain, but it will come, you know. Another long week of rehab and all those things. Just stay positive, try to get healthy."

Beckham was deemed healthy enough to play in a limited role, the coaching staff picking and choosing when to use him given his nearly month-long rehab process. He came through the game no worse for the wear and is hoping to be able to do more Sunday when the Giants face the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I feel all right. I'm all right," Beckham said. "Go home ... come back in tomorrow, watch some film, rehab, prehab, get right, short week, short memory, new game on Sunday."

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah had a big game Monday night, recording three of the Lions' five sacks.

It was his top sack total since he logged 3.5 in Week 12 of the 2015 season, a 45-14 win over the Eagles.

"Feels great, 'Monday Night Football,'" Ansah said. "I think it was a team win today -- defense, special teams came out to execute, and I thought it was a great win."

Cornerback Darius Slay said of his teammate's performance: "Loved it. I loved it. The trio guy -- I love it. He was out there going to get it. He's one of the best in the business at rushing the passer, and he showed it tonight."

Ansah, who abused Giants left tackle Ereck Flowers, also recorded three quarterback hits and forced a fumble as part of his big night.

"With a pass rush, you just have to know where the tackle is and how he sets and you've just got to set him up, and I was able to do one or two things that made me get to the quarterback," Ansah said when asked about his success.