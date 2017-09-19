Detroit Lions rookie LB Jarrad Davis in concussion protocol following win vs. New York Giants

Detroit Lions rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis was placed in the league's concussion protocol following the team's 24-10 victory over the New York Giants on Monday.

Selected with the 21st overall pick of the 2017 draft, Davis was injured while tackling Giants running back Paul Perkins in the fourth quarter.

Davis immediately put both hands on his helmet and remained on the ground for a minute or two before slowly walking off the field.

Tahir Whitehead entered the game and replaced the 22-year-old Davis, who collected six tackles and his first career sack on Monday. He has 15 tackles in two games this season.