Home / Sports News / NFL

Detroit Lions rookie LB Jarrad Davis in concussion protocol following win vs. New York Giants

By The Sports Xchange   |   Sept. 19, 2017 at 8:29 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Detroit Lions rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis was placed in the league's concussion protocol following the team's 24-10 victory over the New York Giants on Monday.

Selected with the 21st overall pick of the 2017 draft, Davis was injured while tackling Giants running back Paul Perkins in the fourth quarter.

Davis immediately put both hands on his helmet and remained on the ground for a minute or two before slowly walking off the field.

Tahir Whitehead entered the game and replaced the 22-year-old Davis, who collected six tackles and his first career sack on Monday. He has 15 tackles in two games this season.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Fantasy Football: Week 3 add/drops from waiver wire Fantasy Football: Week 3 add/drops from waiver wire
Figure-skating run for Olympics taking shape: Meet contenders for Team USA Figure-skating run for Olympics taking shape: Meet contenders for Team USA
Dustin Pedroia: Boston Red Sox 2B hits ball into his own face Dustin Pedroia: Boston Red Sox 2B hits ball into his own face
Kevin Durant: Golden State Warriors' star loses shooting contest to Chris Mullin Kevin Durant: Golden State Warriors' star loses shooting contest to Chris Mullin
Kobe Bryant: Los Angeles Lakers icon compares daughter Gigi to WNBA star Diana Taurasi Kobe Bryant: Los Angeles Lakers icon compares daughter Gigi to WNBA star Diana Taurasi