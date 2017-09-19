Cleveland Browns WR Corey Coleman undergoes hand surgery

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman underwent successful surgery on his fractured right hand Monday afternoon.

Coleman, who was injured Sunday the Browns' 24-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, had a metacarpal in his right hand repaired during the procedure at University Hospitals, the Browns announced.

Although the team offered no timetable for his return, Cleveland.com reported that Coleman is expected to be placed on injured reserve Tuesday. He will be eligible to practice in six weeks and return to the lineup in eight weeks.

A first-round draft pick out of Baylor (No. 15 overall) in 2016, Coleman had one catch for 9 yards before he was injured Sunday. He led the Browns with five receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown in a season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coleman was limited to 10 games due to injury as a rookie and finished with 33 receptions and three touchdowns.