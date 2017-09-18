Marshawn Lynch: Oakland Raiders RB excites stadium in sideline dance

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was so happy to be back in Oakland that he broke out in dance on the sidelines.

Lynch, who was born and raised in the city, was spotted getting loose on the side of the field during the Raiders' 45-20 win against the New York Jets on Sunday.

The Raiders led the Jets 35-13 in the fourth quarter when DJ J Espinosa decided to play Vell's "Oakland," featuring D.J. Mustard.

Lynch has spoken many times about his affection for his native city. The lyrics to the song align with that adoration.

Marshawn Lynch ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/ciQ1IZt0Nz — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) September 17, 2017

"Cause I'm really from Oakland, tho," the chorus says. Cause I'm really, cause I'm really from Oakland Tho [tho]. Cause I'm really from Oakland, tho. Cause I'm really, cause I'm really from Oakland Tho [tho]. East Oakland, West Oakland, North Oakland. But Lake Merritt got the [expletive] tho!"

After the game, Jets defender Jordan Jenkins spoke about Lynch's dancing. He said the loss was embarrassing.

#Jets Jordan Jenkins said Marshawn Lynch dancing "pissed me off" & Jets should be embarrassed. But also, "it's not unsportsmanlike at all." pic.twitter.com/auDpIVUYn3 — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) September 18, 2017

"That irks my everliving nerves," Jenkins told reporters in his postgame comments, according to NorthJersey.com.

"That pisses me off. I'm an old school guy and I don't like when things like that happen. That was embarrassing losing like that and Marshawn dancing like that."

"Good player, but seeing that happen -- that should infuriate the whole team. That should infuriate everybody. And we should have a good response coming into next Sunday."

"That's football," Jenkins said. "When you perform like that, when you beat a team like they beat us, you've got to celebrate. I mean, it sucks being on the losing end of it, but that's football. It comes with it. You've got to take the losses like a man.

"If guys are sitting there dancing around you can get mad. You're supposed to get mad. You don't [call it] unsportsmanlike. That's a guy -- he fights. He earned every bit of what he did today. I'm not going to take that away from him. Of course, I'm going to be pissed off at him for dancing like that. But that's sports, it's not unsportsmanlike at all."

Lynch had 45 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in Sunday's win. He had 76 yards on 18 carries in the Raiders' Week 1 win against the Tennessee Titans.

More than 54,000 fans attended Sunday's game at O.co Coliseum.

"I know [Lynch] was really happy to have his first game go like that," Raiders coach Jack Del Rio told reporters after the game.