Los Angeles Chargers: Antonio Gates sets career TD record for tight ends

CARSON, Calif. -- Philip Rivers' pass was high, just in the right spot where Antonio Gates could get his mitts on it. When he did and landed in the end zone, the record was his and the celebration was on.

The Los Angeles Chargers right end caught his 112th career touchdown in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. That score snapped his tie with Tony Gonzalez for the NFL record.

"It was awesome," Rivers said. "Too bad it didn't happen in a win. but it was awesome. It's a lot of touchdowns, a lot of years, a lot of tight ends that have played in this league. Certainly a special accomplishment for him."

Gates laid on his back and thrust both hands into the air after the reception, which came when he reached above Nate Allen for the score. Gates was immediately mobbed by his teammates and the resulting dog pile will long be remembered.

"It was amazing," Chargers running back Melvin Gordon said. "It was phenomenal that I got to be a part of it."

An undrafted rookie from Kent State, Gates has been a big contributor, just not in these parts. He became a star in San Diego, where he became the franchise's career leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches.

"It's finally come to an end," Gates said of his long pursuit at NFL immortality. "Six weeks of hearing about when I'm going to break the record."

Rivers has had a hand in 85 of those touchdowns, the most ever by a quarterback-tight end tandem.

"I'm just thankful that I could be a part of a lot of them -- not all of them, but a lot of them," Rivers said. "He's been awesome, awesome for so long."

Gates has always been a winner and with the Chargers losing again, it took a bit of the shine off his big catch. Still, he understands its significance.

"I just haven't quite wrapped my head around it all, it happened so fast," Gates said. "I'm sure I'll enjoy it and move forward."

With others sure to follow.

"He's a leader," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. "He doesn't talk a lot, but he leads by example. I see the effect that he has on guys in that locker room."

Hunter Henry, the Chargers' other talented tight end, has eight career touchdown catches. That's a long way from 112.

"He's the greatest of all time," Henry said. "He just broke a record that not many could break. It's a cool record and it's cool to be on the field and be able to witness that."