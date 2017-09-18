Kareem Hunt has another big game for Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Rookie Kareem Hunt continued his hot start, picking up two more touchdowns and 109 yards from scrimmage in the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

"I pride myself on being a balanced running back," Hunt said. "Some speed, some power. Just being able to finish. Honestly, you need to fight for every yard."

Hunt has proved his versatility through the first two NFL games. The rookie leads the team in rushing with 229 yards and ranks third in receiving with 126 yards. He now has five touchdowns.

Hunt gave credit to his offensive line for creating holes in the second half. The Eagles held Hunt to 8 yards on five carries in the first half. He finished with 81 yards on 13 rushes.

"We just got to keep battling all game," Hunt said. "I'm proud of the way those guys finished up front for us."

--

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid thought Kansas City's safeties played well overall in their first game without All-Pro Eric Berry. Berry tore his right Achilles tendon last week against New England.

Daniel Sorensen started in Berry's place at strong safety and backup Eric Murray chipped in during nickel and dime substitution packages.

"We didn't get a lot over our head," Reid said. "There's some things caught in front of us and we'll go back to the drawing board and work on that. But I thought all in all they did pretty good."

--

Eagles tight end Zac Ertz topped 3,000 receiving yards in his 63rd career game. That ties Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez as the ninth-fastest tight end to reach that milestone. He finished the game with five catches for 97 yards.

"I thought we had a great game plan going in," Ertz said. "They kind of took some things out of it early. The guys made plays when they had their opportunities."

--

Ever-volatile Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce incurred a 15-yard flag for taunting after Kareem Hunt's 53-yard touchdown run.

Kelce deflected every question about the penalty after the game, instead lauding his teammates. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was more blunt in his assessment of the penalty.

"He's got to learn," Reid said. "But he did come back with a good play."

Kelce exchanged jerseys after the game with his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce.

"He said, 'I'm going to hate this jersey for the rest of my life.' That's what he told me," Travis Kelce recounted after the game. "I said, 'Sorry, I'll love this one just because it's you.'"