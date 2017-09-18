Indianapolis Colts name former LB Robert Mathis pass rush consultant

Robert Mathis, who has been working with Indianapolis Colts' defense since the offseason following his retirement, was officially added to the coaching staff on Monday and given the title of pass rush consultant/player development.

The 36-year-old Mathis retired following the 2016 season, ending 14 years with the organization.

"I think it's good therapy because you kind of wean yourself off the game," Mathis told the team's website. "It's really helping me. I just love the atmosphere. I love the locker room aspect, the team aspect. Just being around and giving my knowledge to the younger guys, I think everyone wins."

The former outside linebacker collected 123 sacks with the Colts, the most in franchise history and 17th on the all-time NFL list. Mathis ended his career with an NFL-record 47 sack-forced fumbles and sacked 62 different quarterbacks.

"He can show them, but he can also communicate to them: here's the footwork, here's the hands, here's how to set the offensive lineman up and all those kinds of things," Colts coach Chuck Pagano said of Mathis. "He's really good at relationships. He's got a great demeanor about him. He's got a great sense of calm to him. He always stays pretty steady and pretty measured, so I think he'd be an outstanding coach."