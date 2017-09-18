Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck (shoulder) won't play Sunday vs. Cleveland Browns

The Indianapolis Colts already ruled quarterback Andrew Luck out for Week 3 on Monday.

Luck, who is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, has yet to practice with the team. Coach Chuck Pagano said he did not know if Luck would be able to practice next week, after the Colts play host to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The first overall pick in the 2012 draft, Luck was placed on the physically unable to perform list in July and missed all of training camp.

Although he was removed from the PUP list on Sept. 2, Luck still is showing no signs of being ready.

Scott Tolzien started Indianapolis' season-opening 46-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He completed 9 of 18 passes for 128 yards and two interceptions before being benched in favor of Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett got the start in Week 2 and threw a costly interception that led to the game-deciding field goal in overtime in the Arizona Cardinals' 16-13 victory. Brissett, acquired from the New England Patriots just prior to the season, finished 20 of 37 for 216 yards and the pick.