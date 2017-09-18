Da'Norris Searcy contributes to Tennessee Titans' defensive effort vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Tennessee safety Da'Norris Searcy had a critical interception as part of the Titans' 37-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and his help against the running game was also important.

The Titans limited the Jaguars to 99 rushing yards on 25 carries, an effort that several players pointed to as a deciding factor in the game.

"We knew they would come out and try to run the ball," Searcy said. "We had to button our chin straps and come play. It showed."

It certainly did.

Jaguars first-round running back Leonard Fournette was held to 40 yards on 14 carries (2.9 yards per attempt) and Chris Ivory gained 17 yards on his six attempts (2.8 yards per carry).

A week after Jacksonville controlled the line of scrimmage during a win over Houston, it got little push against a stout Tennessee front that was bolstered by strong play from its linebackers and secondary.

Linebacker Wesley Woodyard totaled a team-high nine tackles, and Searcy chipped in with three in addition to an interception that came when a pass by Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles deflected off the hands of Marqise Lee.

"Outstanding," Titans coach Mike Mularkey said of his team's defensive effort. "I don't what happened, what they did on the last two drives, where they went right down (the field and scored two touchdowns). Nobody wants that. Take what they did before that, and that's why we were in the position we were in."

--

Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota had an opportunity to keep the Titans in the playoff race the last time he played in Jacksonville.

Instead, the Titans suffered a stunning loss, and Mariota was carted off the field with a season-ending broken leg.

His return trip Sunday went much smoother. Mariota completed 15 of 27 passes for 215 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

"It was great," Mariota said. "It was great. You know last year, I was leaving here on crutches. So it's better to be able to walk out of here with the guys. A huge divisional win and we're going to enjoy it."

--

Jacksonville set a franchise record with 10 sacks against Houston last week, including four from defensive end Calais Campbell.

But the Titans held up well in protection, allowing just one sack of Jaguars quarterback Marcus Mariota by Titans linebacker Myles Jack.

Campbell had four tackles, no hurries and no sacks.

"Our O-line communicated," Titans tight end Delanie Walker said. "We talked about that all week -- about them communicating and knowing who to block. They did a great job communicating with each other. We just wanted to make sure we are all on the same page. They did that."

--

Jaguars rookie receiver Keelan Cole made the first two receptions of his career against the Titans, totaling 13 yards.

Cole will be counted on as another threat with receiver Allen Robinson out for the season after suffering a torn ACL against the Houston Texans.

Allen Hurns had a game-high 82 yards on six catches, and Marqise Lee added 76 on seven grabs against the Titans.

"We have to go out there and make plays," Lee said. "We have to take advantage of our opportunities."

--

With an interception of Mariota on Sunday, Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith now has three interceptions in his past five games.

Smith also led the team with eight tackles (six solo).