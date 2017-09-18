Home / Sports News / NFL

Atlanta Falcons LB Vic Beasley Jr. out for month with hamstring tear

By The Sports Xchange   |   Sept. 18, 2017 at 11:02 PM
The Atlanta Falcons are expected to be without linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. for at least a month because of a hamstring tear, according to multiple reports Monday.

Beasley, 25, was injured during Sunday night's 34-23 win over the Green Bay Packers.

The 6-foot-3, 246-pound Beasley, who led the NFL in sacks last season with 15.5, immediately grabbed the back of his leg and had to be helped off the field before heading to the locker room.

Beasley had a sack early in the third quarter, forcing a fumble by Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers that was returned 15 yards for a touchdown by Atlanta's Desmond Trufant.

Beasley recorded two sacks, two quarterback hits and a forced fumble through the first two games.

Rookie first-round pick Takk McKinley, drafted to rush off the right edge, lined up at left defensive end after Beasley exited the game.

If Beasley is sidelined a month, he would miss games against the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins because of a Week 5 bye. He could return in Week 7 for the Super Bowl rematch against the New England Patriots on Oct. 22.

