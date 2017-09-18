Arizona Cardinals' defense played a role in comeback win over Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS -- While quarterback Carson Palmer and kicker Phil Dawson produced the momentum-changing plays during the Arizona Cardinals' 16-13 overtime, come-from-behind victory Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, the Cardinals' defense came to the late-game rescue.

After the Colts (0-2) took a 13-3 fourth-quarter lead, Indianapolis' final four possessions produced 11 total plays for 25 net yards, one first down and free safety Tyrann Mathieu's interception of Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett on the first play of overtime, setting up Dawson's 30-yard, game-winning field goal.

Arizona linebacker Chandler Jones finished with seven tackles, including two sacks for 16 yards in losses, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble that the Colts recovered.

Linebacker Karlos Dansby led the Cardinals with 10 tackles, including one for loss.

The Cardinals limited the Colts to 266 yards of total offense in 70 snaps, 3.8 yards per play.

--

Dawson said he felt better for his teammates than he did for himself when he made the game-winning field goal after missing a potential game-winner on the final play of regulation.

"These guys work extremely hard," Dawson said. "I have a very small role. It's an important role but a very small one. It was a tremendous team victory. The defense kept us in it all day. The offense positioned the ball perfectly and we went right back out there and executed."

--

The fact the Cardinals and Colts needed overtime to decide Sunday's outcome is not surprising, considering the all-time series now is tied 8-8.

Indianapolis is 6-5 in games played in either Baltimore or Indianapolis, and Arizona is 3-2 in games played in either St. Louis or Arizona.

The Cardinals now have won the two most recent meetings, 40-11 on Nov. 24, 2013 in Arizona and by three points Sunday, thanks to Dawson's third field goal.

--

Sunday's game was only the second time in Colts head coach Chuck Pagano's six seasons that Indianapolis has lost when leading by 10 points or more during the fourth quarter.

The Colts squandered a 23-9, fourth-quarter lead last season at Houston, losing 26-23.