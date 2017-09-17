Sam Bradford: Minnesota Vikings quarterback out against Pittsburgh Steelers

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Quarterback Sam Bradford will not play Sunday for the Minnesota Vikings against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Instead, the Vikings will roll with veteran backup Case Keenum in the Week 2 contest. Minnesota also announced the signing of Kyle Sloter from its practice squad on Saturday. The Vikings waived safety Antone Exum Jr. in a corresponding move.

Bradford was limited in practice this week due to a left knee injury, but did travel with the team to Pittsburgh. He had an MRI on the knee Tuesday, which reveled no structural damage, according to a source. Bradford has had multiple ACL surgeries on that same knee.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Friday that he anticipated that Bradford would play.

Keenum completed 196-of-322 passes for 2,201 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 10 games last season for the Los Angeles Rams. He posted a 4-5 record as a starter.

Pittsburgh allowed the fifth-fewest amount of touchdowns last season to opposing quarterbacks (20).

Bradford, 29, was coming of a great performance in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints. He completed 27-of-32 passes for 346 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Monday Night Football victory. He posted a 143.0 quarterback rating in the win.

For fantasy football purposes, this likely means even more work for running back Dalvin Cook. Temper your expectations for Vikings wide receivers.

Minnesota hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. in Week 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Sam Bradford is grateful to have continuity with his coordinator heading into the 2017 season.



Rodney Adams, Tramaine Brock, Sr., Danny Isidora, Aviante Collins, Tashawn Bower and Jaleel Johnson are also inactive Sunday for the Vikings.